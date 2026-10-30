The Hill: North Korean hackers may be behind Binance cyberattack
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- 30 October, 2026
- 23:57
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North Korea's TraderTraitor hacking group may have been involved in the cyberattack on cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to The Hill, cited by Report.
"TRM attributes this attack to TraderTraitor. This assessment is based on both on-chain and off-chain transaction data," TRM Labs and Chainalysis said in its investigations
TRM Labs believes the attack bears some similarities to last year's hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, which the FBI attributed to the same North Korean group.
According to TRM Labs analysts, hackers managed to steal more than $6 billion in just 20 minutes on Thursday.
"The Hill": Şimali Koreya hakerləri "Binance"a hücumun arxasında dayana bilər
The Hill: Хакеры из КНДР могут стоять за взломом криптобиржи Binance
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