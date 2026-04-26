IRGC Navy detains two vessels in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has detained two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs referring to the Tasnim news agency.

Iranian military forces, using radar and drone monitoring systems, identified and detained two Israeli-linked vessels, the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas, in the strait's waters.

The vessels attempted to secretly transit the strait without permission, intentionally disabled navigational equipment, and committed repeated violations.

"Iranian authorities are currently reviewing documents confirming the ownership of these vessels. According to preliminary information, they were leased from companies owned and operated by Israeli businessmen," the statement reads.