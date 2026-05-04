Minister: Global, regional developments confirm growing importance of Middle Corridor

Current global and regional developments highlight the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, in which Azerbaijan plays a key role, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the Governors' Business Session at the 59th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

"Recent global and regional developments have underscored the growing importance of the Middle Corridor initiative, in which Azerbaijan plays a key role," he said.

According to him, the corridor's strategic value as a reliable and efficient trade route is becoming increasingly evident.

"It (the corridor – ed.) provides an opportunity to diversify trade flows and mitigate global disruptions (to supply chains – ed.)," Babayev emphasized.