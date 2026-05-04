Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Minister: Global, regional developments confirm growing importance of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 17:02
    Minister: Global, regional developments confirm growing importance of Middle Corridor

    Current global and regional developments highlight the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, in which Azerbaijan plays a key role, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the Governors' Business Session at the 59th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

    "Recent global and regional developments have underscored the growing importance of the Middle Corridor initiative, in which Azerbaijan plays a key role," he said.

    According to him, the corridor's strategic value as a reliable and efficient trade route is becoming increasingly evident.

    "It (the corridor – ed.) provides an opportunity to diversify trade flows and mitigate global disruptions (to supply chains – ed.)," Babayev emphasized.

    Minister Sahil Babayev Asian Development Bank (ADB) Middle Corridor
    Sahil Babayev: "Dünya və regiondakı proseslər Orta Dəhlizin artan əhəmiyyətini təsdiqləyir"
    Сахиль Бабаев: Процессы в мире и регионе подтверждают растущую важность Среднего коридора

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