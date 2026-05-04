Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Canada insists on strict control mechanisms when attracting private investment through ADB

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 17:35
    Canada insists on strict control mechanisms when attracting private investment through ADB

    Canada advocates for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to strengthen its use of clearly defined objectives, measurable performance indicators, and robust accountability mechanisms to ensure that private capital mobilization delivers real results in private sector development, Acting Governor for Canada in the ADB, Cam Do, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    She emphasized that the private sector is directly dependent on a sound legal and regulatory framework, transparent governance, and a predictable operating environment.

    "In this regard, Canada supports ADB's efforts to engage with governments to improve the investment climate, ensure greater market access, and strengthen the institutional foundations of the key elements needed to integrate developing economies into global value chains.

    As Canada expands its private sector operations, we advocate for the consistent application of specific targets, measurable results, and robust accountability mechanisms to ensure that private capital mobilization leads to tangible development results," Cam Do noted.

    Cam Do Asian Development Bank (ADB) Canada
    Kanada ADB vasitəsilə özəl investisiya cəlbində sərt nəzarət mexanizmlərinin tətbiqində israr edir
    Канада настаивает на строгих механизмах контроля при привлечении частных инвестиций через АБР

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed