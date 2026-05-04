Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pakistan pushing for expanded ADB support amid Middle East crisis

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 16:47
    Pakistan pushing for expanded ADB support amid Middle East crisis

    Pakistan is calling on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expand its financial assistance package in response to the Middle East crisis, bringing it in line with the true scale of the crisis and the actual needs of the affected countries, Acting Alternate Governor for Pakistan in the ADB, Noor Ahmed, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "I commend ADB's recent decision to develop a financial assistance package for the institution's most vulnerable members. However, I urge ADB to expand the size of this package to reflect the true scale of the crisis and the actual needs of the affected countries.

    At the same time, it is crucial to protect existing and future development commitments and guarantee the continued provision of financing to ensure development programs are implemented as planned," he emphasized.

    He noted that the country remains committed to constructive engagement in achieving a peace settlement between the US and Iran.

    "We are fully utilizing our diplomatic capabilities to facilitate the negotiation process and reduce tensions. These steps reflect Pakistan's broader commitment to strengthening regional stability and promoting cooperation, which is key to prosperity for the entire region," he added.

    Pakistan Noor Ahmed Asian Development Bank (ADB)
    Pakistan Yaxın Şərqdə böhrana görə ADB-nin dəstəyinin genişləndirilməsində israrlıdır
    Пакистан настаивает на расширении поддержки АБР в связи с кризисом на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed