Pakistan pushing for expanded ADB support amid Middle East crisis

Pakistan is calling on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expand its financial assistance package in response to the Middle East crisis, bringing it in line with the true scale of the crisis and the actual needs of the affected countries, Acting Alternate Governor for Pakistan in the ADB, Noor Ahmed, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

"I commend ADB's recent decision to develop a financial assistance package for the institution's most vulnerable members. However, I urge ADB to expand the size of this package to reflect the true scale of the crisis and the actual needs of the affected countries.

At the same time, it is crucial to protect existing and future development commitments and guarantee the continued provision of financing to ensure development programs are implemented as planned," he emphasized.

He noted that the country remains committed to constructive engagement in achieving a peace settlement between the US and Iran.

"We are fully utilizing our diplomatic capabilities to facilitate the negotiation process and reduce tensions. These steps reflect Pakistan's broader commitment to strengthening regional stability and promoting cooperation, which is key to prosperity for the entire region," he added.