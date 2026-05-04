Police in Croatia on Monday said they had discovered the bodies ​of four migrants near the town of ‌Karlovac, along with 15 more people, two of whom were in poor health and taken ​to a hospital, Report informs via Reuters.

The other 13 were ​taken to a nearby asylum centre, the ⁠police, who had been acting on ​a tip-off about a large group of ​migrants in the proximity of the town on Sunday, said in a statement.

The police determined that an ​unknown driver in a cargo vehicle ​dropped the group near the border with Slovenia and ‌left, ⁠adding that the migrants had said they were subjected to "inhumane conditions" during the drive.

Further investigations and post-mortems will be undertaken to ​establish the ​cause of ⁠the four men's deaths and their identities, the police said, ​without giving any further details about ​the ⁠group.

Criminal gangs from across the Western Balkans are involved in human trafficking of migrants ⁠from ​Asia and the Middle ​East as they try to reach the European Union countries.