France calling on ADB to expand local currency financing

France is calling on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to continue developing mechanisms to increase financing in national currencies, Antoine Bergerot, Acting Alternate Governor for France in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

He noted that France also asks ADB to step up its efforts to assist its clients in developing long-term transition strategies, which could include national measures and donor support.

"At the same time, in the short term, it is essential to provide all the necessary policy advice and assistance to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, taking into account the priorities of economic growth and development. In this context, France calls on the bank to continue its work on transforming itself into a climate bank for the region," he added.