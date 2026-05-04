Additional agreement on organisational and financial matters related to WUF13 approved
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 17:16
An additional agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations on organisational arrangements and financial matters related to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum, to be held in Baku in 2026, has been approved.
Report informs that President Ilham Aliyev signed the law approving the agreement.
The agreement was signed in Geneva on January 15, 2026.
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