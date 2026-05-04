Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Additional agreement on organisational and financial matters related to WUF13 approved

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 17:16
    Additional agreement on organisational and financial matters related to WUF13 approved

    An additional agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations on organisational arrangements and financial matters related to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum, to be held in Baku in 2026, has been approved.

    Report informs that President Ilham Aliyev signed the law approving the agreement.

    The agreement was signed in Geneva on January 15, 2026.

    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    WUF13-lə əlaqədar təşkilati tədbirlər və maliyyə məsələləri barədə əlavə saziş təsdiqlənib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил дополнительное соглашение с ООН по WUF13

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