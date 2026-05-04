Minister: Azerbaijan to continue to work with international partners on climate agenda

Azerbaijan will continue to work closely with international partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to implement agreements on the global climate agenda, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a business session of governors during the 59th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

"Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to the global climate agenda. Hosting COP29 in Baku in 2024 was a significant milestone for our country and the entire region. The conference yielded significant results in advancing climate finance, strengthening adaptation measures, and accelerating the global energy transition. Azerbaijan will continue to build on this momentum by working closely with international partners, including ADB, to translate these commitments into concrete results," Babayev said.

In his speech, the minister also touched on Azerbaijan's implementation of a large-scale program to restore liberated territories.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is implementing an ambitious program, the Great Return, aimed at restoring and reconstructing liberated territories and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons to their homeland. This comprehensive effort includes large-scale demining efforts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as the development of the necessary physical and social infrastructure to support the repatriation process," he emphasized.

Sahil Babayev noted progress in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We are convinced that further steps to complete this process will significantly contribute to the establishment of lasting peace and stability in our region," the minister added.