UAE accuses Iran of attacking empty ADNOC oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates on ‌Monday accused Iran of attacking an empty crude oil tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC ​with drones as it attempted to pass ​through the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs via Reuters.

ADNOC's maritime energy logistics ⁠unit said the Barakah was empty when ​it was attacked by two drones, and no injuries ​were reported.

"The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an ​immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the ​complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the foreign ‌ministry ⁠added.

Iran has blocked entry and exit from the Gulf to most non-Iranian ships since the US and Israel began attacking it on February 28. It ​has threatened to ​attack unauthorised ⁠vessels as they transit the Strait, conduit for around a fifth of ​the world's oil and gas shipments.

The United ​Kingdom ⁠Maritime Trade Operations agency said earlier that a tanker had reported being hit by unknown projectiles while ⁠about ​78 nautical miles north of ​UAE's Fujairah.