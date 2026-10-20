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    Azerbaijani diplomat discusses cooperation with Macdonald-Laurier Institute

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 19:58
    Azerbaijani diplomat discusses cooperation with Macdonald-Laurier Institute

    Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada Vusal Suleymanov has met with retired Lieutenant General Christopher Coates, Director of Foreign Policy, National Defence and Security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), one of Canada's leading think tanks, to explore opportunities for cooperation.

    According to Report, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Canada said this in a post on X.

    "It was a pleasure to meet with Mr. Christopher Coates, Director of Foreign Policy, National Defence and Security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), to exchange views on international policy and security and explore opportunities for further dialogue and cooperation," the post said.

    think tanks Vusal Suleymanov Canada
    Azərbaycanla Kanadanın aparıcı analitik mərkəzi arasında əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и канадский аналитический центр обсудили перспективы сотрудничества
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