Azerbaijani diplomat discusses cooperation with Macdonald-Laurier Institute

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Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada Vusal Suleymanov has met with retired Lieutenant General Christopher Coates, Director of Foreign Policy, National Defence and Security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), one of Canada's leading think tanks, to explore opportunities for cooperation.

According to Report, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Canada said this in a post on X.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Mr. Christopher Coates, Director of Foreign Policy, National Defence and Security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), to exchange views on international policy and security and explore opportunities for further dialogue and cooperation," the post said.