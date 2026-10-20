Azerbaijani diplomat discusses cooperation with Macdonald-Laurier Institute
Foreign policy
- 20 October, 2026
- 19:58
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Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada Vusal Suleymanov has met with retired Lieutenant General Christopher Coates, Director of Foreign Policy, National Defence and Security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), one of Canada's leading think tanks, to explore opportunities for cooperation.
According to Report, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Canada said this in a post on X.
"It was a pleasure to meet with Mr. Christopher Coates, Director of Foreign Policy, National Defence and Security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), to exchange views on international policy and security and explore opportunities for further dialogue and cooperation," the post said.
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