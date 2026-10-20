Ganja Memorial Complex placed under Culture Ministry

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Ganja Memorial Complex has been placed under the authority of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex.

Under the decree, the Ganja Memorial Complex has been established under the Ministry of Culture.

The Cabinet of Ministers must ensure that the necessary expenses required for the operation of the complex are financed from funds allocated to the Ministry of Culture in the state budget and resolve other issues arising from the decree.

The decree enters into force on the date of its signing.