Azerbaijan, Portugal discuss opening of embassy in Lisbon

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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Portugal Ilgar Mukhtarov has met with Helena Malcata, Director General for Foreign Policy at Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss issues related to the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lisbon.

According to Report, Mukhtarov said this in a post on X.

He said the sides discussed steps toward developing more dynamic bilateral relations, as well as the upcoming opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lisbon.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also met in Lisbon with Maria de Fatima Jardim, Executive Secretary of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

The meeting focused on prospects for future cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization.

Azerbaijan's Embassy in Portugal was established on June 19, when President Ilham Aliyev approved the relevant law.