Moldovan, Ukrainian presidents discuss regional security issues

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who visited Kyiv on April 26, attended a commemoration marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Sandu later held a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and attended a joint press conference with him.

The Moldovan president said she and Zelenskyy discussed regional security and joint European integration. She noted that the Moldovan people were also suffering from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that during the one-on-one meeting, the sides agreed to jointly strengthen their European integration efforts.

"Ukraine will act together with Chisinau regarding the situation in Moldova's Transnistrian region. We fully support Moldova's security," he added.