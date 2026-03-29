Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ilham Aliyev awards Jamil Aliyev with Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 18:59
    Ilham Aliyev awards Jamil Aliyev with Istiglal Order

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding Jamil Aliyev with the Istiglal Order, Report informs.

    The order reads:

    "Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award the 'Istiglal' Order to Jamil Aziz oglu Aliyev for his outstanding services to the advancement of medical science and healthcare in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Ilham Aliyev Jamil Aliyev Istiglal Order
    Prezident Cəmil Əliyevi "İstiqlal" ordeni ilə təltif edib
    Джамиль Алиев награжден орденом "Истиглал"

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