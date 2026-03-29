Ilham Aliyev awards Jamil Aliyev with Istiglal Order
Domestic policy
- 29 March, 2026
- 18:59
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding Jamil Aliyev with the Istiglal Order, Report informs.
The order reads:
"Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award the 'Istiglal' Order to Jamil Aziz oglu Aliyev for his outstanding services to the advancement of medical science and healthcare in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
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