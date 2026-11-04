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    Estonia seeks broader cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and digitalization

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 19:04
    Estonia seeks broader cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and digitalization

    Estonia is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy, education, digitalization and other areas, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

    Report informs that Tsahkna was speaking at the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between the two countries in Tallinn.

    He said Estonian companies were operating successfully in Azerbaijan, particularly in developing digital services. A business delegation representing around 20 companies that visited Baku last year also demonstrated interest in expanding commercial ties.

    "We are actively working to further develop business cooperation and facilitate our companies' access to the Azerbaijani market," Tsahkna said.

    During the commission meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen trade and agricultural ties through regular meetings, business contacts and exchanges of expertise.

    Particular attention was paid to joint initiatives in digitalization, innovation and technology, including artificial intelligence.

    Discussing energy cooperation, the sides expressed interest in expanding the participation of Estonian companies and investors in Azerbaijan's green energy transition projects.

    They also explored opportunities to increase Estonia's contribution to digital solutions in Azerbaijan, hold regular expert exchanges and broaden cooperation in climate, tourism, education and culture.

    Margus Tsahkna Azerbaijan-Estonia relations
    Estoniya Azərbaycanla energetika və təhsil sahələrində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Эстония намерена расширить сотрудничество с Азербайджаном в энергетике и образовании
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