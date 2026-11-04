Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss market access for tech companies

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Opportunities for Estonian and Azerbaijani technology companies to access each other's markets and exchange expertise were discussed during a visit to Estonia, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

Nabiyev met with the management of Ülemiste City, one of the Baltic region's leading technology and business hubs.

The discussions focused on expanding technology park operations in Azerbaijan, strengthening its innovation infrastructure and increasing business opportunities for technology companies.

The sides also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Estonian and Azerbaijani companies, facilitate access to each other's markets and exchange expertise.