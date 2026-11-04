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    Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss market access for tech companies

    ICT
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 19:25
    Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss market access for tech companies

    Opportunities for Estonian and Azerbaijani technology companies to access each other's markets and exchange expertise were discussed during a visit to Estonia, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

    Nabiyev met with the management of Ülemiste City, one of the Baltic region's leading technology and business hubs.

    The discussions focused on expanding technology park operations in Azerbaijan, strengthening its innovation infrastructure and increasing business opportunities for technology companies.

    The sides also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Estonian and Azerbaijani companies, facilitate access to each other's markets and exchange expertise.

    Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss market access for tech companies
    Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss market access for tech companies

    Azerbaijan-Estonia relations Rashad Nabiyev tech cooperation
    Photo
    Estoniya və Azərbaycan texnologiya şirkətləri arasında əməkdaşlıq imkanları müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Эстония обсудили укрепление сотрудничества в сфере технологий
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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