Uzbek president to attend counterterrorism talks in Kazakhstan

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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make a working visit to Astana on November 5–6 at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Jordan's King Abdullah II, Report informs, citing the Uzbek president's press service.

Mirziyoyev will attend a meeting of Central Asian leaders held under the Aqaba Process.

Participants will discuss ensuring security in artificial intelligence, preventing its use for terrorist and extremist purposes, and strengthening international and regional cooperation to address emerging technological challenges and threats.

The Aqaba Process is an international initiative launched by King Abdullah II in 2015. It aims to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism and extremism, facilitate exchanges of expertise and coordinate joint security efforts.