Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    ICESCO chief congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 19:10
    ICESCO chief congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Report informs.

    The letter reads:

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    On the occasion of Victory Day, celebrated on 8 November, I have the honor to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with my sincere wishes for the continued peace, prosperity and well-being.

    This important national occasion reflects the resilience, unity and determination of the Azerbaijani people, while embodying the profound value of peace and the aspirations of future generations for stability, security and a prosperous future. May the spirit of this day continue to inspire further achievements for Azerbaijan and its people.

    It was a great pleasure to participate in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, a distinguished international platform that continues to foster mutual understanding and build bridges among cultures and civilizations. The opportunity to be received by Your Excellency was a particular honor, allowing for a valuable exchange of views on our shared priorities and the further strengthening of cooperation between ICESCO and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    The warm and constructive relationship between ICESCO and the Republic of Azerbaijan remains highly valued, as reflected in our ongoing cooperation in promoting educational opportunities, safeguarding cultural heritage and fostering dialogue among peoples and civilizations. I am confident that this partnership will continue to grow in depth and impact, opening new avenues for joint initiatives that serve our Member States and contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious world.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my sincere wishes for the continued peace, prosperity and well-being of the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

    Ilham Aliyev Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik November 8 – Victory Day
    ICESCO-nun Baş direktoru Zəfər Günü münasibətilə İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib
    Гендиректор ИСЕСКО поздравил Ильхама Алиева по случаю Дня Победы
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