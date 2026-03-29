Netanyahu orders expansion of security buffer zone in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on ​Sunday he had instructed ‌the military to further expand the existing security buffer zone ​in southern Lebanon, ​vowing to fundamentally change the ⁠security situation there, Report informs via Reuters.

"I have ​just instructed to further ​expand the existing security buffer zone. We are determined to fundamentally ​change the situation ​in the north," Netanyahu said in ‌a ⁠video statement from the Northern Command.

He said the decision aimed to strengthen Israel's ​security ​posture ⁠along the northern frontier, amid ongoing tensions ​along Israel's northern ​border, ⁠where cross-border hostilities have raised fears of a broader ⁠regional ​escalation.