Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Netanyahu orders expansion of security buffer zone in southern Lebanon

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    • 29 March, 2026
    • 20:32
    Netanyahu orders expansion of security buffer zone in southern Lebanon

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on ​Sunday he had instructed ‌the military to further expand the existing security buffer zone ​in southern Lebanon, ​vowing to fundamentally change the ⁠security situation there, Report informs via Reuters.

    "I have ​just instructed to further ​expand the existing security buffer zone. We are determined to fundamentally ​change the situation ​in the north," Netanyahu said in ‌a ⁠video statement from the Northern Command.

    He said the decision aimed to strengthen Israel's ​security ​posture ⁠along the northern frontier, amid ongoing tensions ​along Israel's northern ​border, ⁠where cross-border hostilities have raised fears of a broader ⁠regional ​escalation.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Security buffer zone Lebanon
    Netanyahu Livanın cənubunda təhlükəsizlik zonasının genişləndirilməsini əmr edib
    Нетаньяху приказал расширить зону безопасности на юге Ливана

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