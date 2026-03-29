Another suspect detained over attempted attack on Armenia PM Pashinyan

One more person has been detained in connection with the attempt to hit Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Narek Sargsyan, Report informs.

"After today's incident, police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained three people on suspicion of hooliganism and interference with the lawful official and political activities of an official," he said.

According to him, all detainees have been handed over to the Investigative Committee.

It was previously reported that on Sunday, as the Prime Minister was leaving after a liturgy held at Holy Anna Church in Yerevan, a person attempted to hit him. Two people were detained in connection with the incident.

The incident was live-streamed on Facebook.