Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Bloomberg: The war with Iran may be ushering in a new nuclear age

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 20:16
    Bloomberg: The war with Iran may be ushering in a new nuclear age

    The United States' willingness to attack adversaries while rattling allies is threatening to push the world into a new nuclear age, according to Bloomberg.

    From the North Atlantic to the West Pacific, governments are debating more publicly than before whether they, too, must get the bomb. Germany and Poland, who have long been satisfied to sit under the US nuclear umbrella, have in the wake of Trump's musings about taking Greenland, welcomed French overtures about extending the country's own strategic deterrent across the continent.

    China and Russia, both longstanding members of the exclusive club of nuclear-armed nations, have raised alarm about the risk of weapons proliferation in Japan and South Korea, even as they upgrade their own arsenals. The US, the only country to use a nuclear weapon against a civilian population, is assessing a return to atomic bomb tests to comply with an executive order by Trump after a hiatus of more than three decades, says Bloomberg.

    "The possible acquisition of such weapons of mass destruction is openly discussed, even in countries that have pledged never to possess them," Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview. "But more nuclear weapons in more countries will not make the world more secure - on the contrary.

    "It is more important than ever to uphold the non-proliferation norms that have served the world so well for the past half century," Grossi said.

    While only nine nations are currently considered nuclear-armed states, more than 20 others have energy programs, industrial bases and engineering expertise that could allow them to begin climbing the ladder to the bomb. It takes just 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of highly enriched uranium or 8 kilograms of plutonium to make a weapon capable of destroying a small city.

    Donald Trump Rafael Grossi Nuclear arms
    СМИ: Операция США и Израиля против Ирана усиливает риски ядерной гонки

    Latest News

    20:16

    Bloomberg: The war with Iran may be ushering in a new nuclear age

    Other countries
    19:51

    Extreme weather in Afghanistan leaves 17 people dead, authorities say

    Other countries
    19:27

    Two unidentified drones crash in southeastern Finland in 'suspected territorial violation'

    Other countries
    18:59

    Ilham Aliyev awards Jamil Aliyev with Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    18:44

    Two more India-bound tankers pass Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    18:19

    Armenian FM Mirzoyan says TRIPP talks ongoing, agreement to follow

    Region
    18:00

    Russian attacks across Ukraine kill six, injure dozens in multiple regions

    Other countries
    17:38

    Armenia pauses strategic partnership talks with Iran, FM Ararat Mirzoyan says

    Region
    17:20

    Russia's Chechen Republic declares state of emergency due to torrential rains

    Region
    All News Feed