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    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

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    • 02 May, 2026
    • 17:10
    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will miss the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, Report informs via DPA.

    "The German Chancellor cannot travel [to Armenia - ed.] due to other circumstances," a German government spokesperson stated.

    Merz has already participated in two previous EPC summits and is in active contact with many participants.

    European Political Community Germany Friedrich Merz
    Merts "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin İrəvanda keçiriləcək sammitində iştirak etməyəcək
    Мерц не примет участие на саммите ЕПС в Ереване

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