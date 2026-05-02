Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan
Other countries
- 02 May, 2026
- 17:10
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will miss the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, Report informs via DPA.
"The German Chancellor cannot travel [to Armenia - ed.] due to other circumstances," a German government spokesperson stated.
Merz has already participated in two previous EPC summits and is in active contact with many participants.
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