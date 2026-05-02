Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China
Other countries
- 02 May, 2026
- 15:47
A fire broke out at a foot massage parlor in Lingbao City, central China's Henan Province, on Saturday morning, leaving six trapped people dead after emergency treatment failed, local fire and rescue department said, Report informs via Xinhua.
The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. (GMT+8). The Lingbao 119 emergency center dispatched rescue teams to the scene immediately after receiving the alert.
Apart from the six trapped people who were pulled out of the scene and later died despite emergency treatment, five others were rescued with no injuries. Strong traces of smoke and scorching were found at the scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
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