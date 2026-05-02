Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    Other countries
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 15:47
    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    A fire broke out at a foot massage parlor in Lingbao City, central China's Henan Province, on Saturday morning, leaving six trapped people dead after emergency treatment failed, local fire and rescue department said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. (GMT+8). The Lingbao 119 emergency center dispatched rescue teams to the scene immediately after receiving the alert.

    Apart from the six trapped people who were pulled out of the scene and later died despite emergency treatment, five others were rescued with no injuries. Strong traces of smoke and scorching were found at the scene.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation.

    fire China victims
    Çində masaj salonunda yanğın baş verib, altı nəfər ölüb
    Пожар в массажном салоне в Китае привел к гибели шести человек

    Latest News

    17:48

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in Yerevan

    Region
    17:31

    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Business
    17:21

    Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

    Other countries
    16:41

    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    Finance
    16:14

    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    Karabakh
    15:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Cultural policy
    15:47

    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    Other countries
    15:35

    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed