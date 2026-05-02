Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    Finance
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 16:41
    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    The 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on May 3-6.

    According to a Report correspondent in Samarkand, Azerbaijan will be represented at the event by a delegation led by Sahil Babayev, Minister of Finance and member of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

    More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the meeting, including senior government officials from member countries, representatives of international financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society.

    The meeting will focus on green transformation, digitalization, and expanding cooperation on food safety in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) Sahil Babayev Uzbekistan
    Sahil Babayev Asiya İnkişaf Bankının İllik Toplantısında iştirak edəcək
    Сахиль Бабаев примет участие в ежегодном заседании АБР в Узбекистане

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