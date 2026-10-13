Azerbaijani ambassador highlights energy cooperation with EU at Zagreb forum

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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov has highlighted Azerbaijan-EU energy cooperation, the country's contribution to European energy security and prospects for cooperation in renewable energy at the 10th International Energy Forum INTERENEF in Zagreb.

According to Report, Imanov said in a post on X that he participated in panel discussions at the forum, held under the theme "Energy and Food Sovereignty in an Era of Deglobalization."

The ambassador said his remarks focused on Azerbaijan-EU energy cooperation and Azerbaijan's contribution to European energy security.

He also addressed the growing intensity of bilateral exchanges at all levels, including at the highest political level, as well as prospects for cooperation in renewable energy.

Imanov further highlighted the increasing strategic importance of the Middle Corridor in strengthening connectivity between Asia and Europe.