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    Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan role in Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 21:14
    Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan role in Middle Corridor

    Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan plays a key role in improving the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at an event dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence Day.

    According to Report, Jabbarov said the volume of transit freight is increasing year by year.

    "Turkmenistan has modern transport infrastructure, while Azerbaijan has made significant investments in its seaport, railway network and other logistics facilities. We believe that our joint efforts in this area will bring significant benefits to the entire region," he said.

    The minister also noted that Turkmen oil is transported to international markets through Azerbaijan, while the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is interested in participating in projects to develop promising oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan.

    Jabbarov also said that during the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Ashgabat in July 2026, the sides discussed strengthening partnership in trade and the economy, energy, transport, agriculture, food security, environmental protection and other areas.

    According to him, cooperation between the two countries also creates opportunities for establishing joint ventures and industrial complexes, as well as implementing projects for the processing of natural resources.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Middle Corridor Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: Azərbaycan və Türkmənistanın əməkdaşlığı Orta Dəhlizin səmərəliliyini artırır
    Микаил Джаббаров: Сотрудничество Азербайджана и Туркменистана повышает эффективность Среднего коридора
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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