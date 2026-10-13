UK ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry over RAF Fairford claims

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UK Ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter has been summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry over accusations linking Tehran to an incident near RAF Fairford.

According to Report, citing IRIB, the summons followed allegations against Iran in connection with the incident around the Royal Air Force base.

"In response to the unfounded claim by senior London officials attributing the alleged incident at the Fairford military base to Iran, British Ambassador to Tehran Hugo Shorter was summoned and the Islamic Republic's strong protest over the irresponsible approach toward Iran was conveyed to him," the report said.

Alireza Yusifi, Director General of the Western Europe Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, rejected London's allegations against Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the matter yesterday.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Seyed Ali Mousavi also denied any involvement by his country in the incident near RAF Fairford during a meeting on October 12 with UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan Stephen Doughty.