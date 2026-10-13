Netherlands may need €9.5 billion to upgrade roads and railways for NATO

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Most of the Netherlands' road and rail network does not meet NATO requirements for transporting heavy military equipment, with around €9.5 billion needed to modernize the country's transport infrastructure.

According to Report, this was stated in a report by the Netherlands Court of Audit.

The auditors estimate that around €5 billion of this amount is required specifically to meet the alliance's technical requirements.

The situation has been complicated by insufficient funding and accumulated infrastructure maintenance problems. Some bridges are already subject to speed and vehicle weight restrictions.

The movement of military equipment is also hampered by road overpasses with insufficient clearance. In some cases, military convoys are forced to bypass these sections.

The NU.nl portal noted that the Netherlands plays an important role in the movement of NATO military equipment across Europe because of its geographical location and developed port infrastructure.

As part of its obligations to the alliance, the country must ensure the transportation not only of its own troops and equipment, but also of allied forces.

According to the portal, the Dutch Ministry of Defense has already had to reject a request from one of its partners to transport military cargo because the load exceeded permitted weight limits.