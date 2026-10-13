Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory

    Football
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 23:06
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory

    Azerbaijan's Sabah defeated Czech side Slavia 2-0 in the second round of the UEFA Champions League league phase at Baku Olympic Stadium.

    According to Report, Kaheem Parris opened the scoring in the 49th minute, before Joy-Lance Mickels doubled Sabah's lead in the 88th minute.

    The victory marked Sabah's first win in the Champions League league phase and also the first victory by an Azerbaijani club over a Czech team.

    The match was officiated by Austrian FIFA referee Sebastian Gishamer.

    Sabah lost their opening match 4-0 away to Manchester United.

    The team, coached by Valdas Dambrauskas, will next face Borussia Dortmund at home on October 20.

    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory

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