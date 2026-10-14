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    80 people suffer food poisoning in Türkiye's Izmir

    Region
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 00:04
    80 people suffer food poisoning in Türkiye's Izmir

    Eighty people have suffered food poisoning in Türkiye's Izmir Province.

    According to Report, citing DHA, preliminary information indicates that employees who ate meals distributed to various businesses by a catering company later began experiencing nausea and vomiting.

    Those affected were hospitalized at nearby medical facilities.

    An investigation into the incident has been launched.

    food poisoning Türkiye
    Türkiyədə 80 nəfər qidadan zəhərlənib
    В Турции 80 человек получили пищевое отравление
    44 - Tezliklə
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