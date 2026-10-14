80 people suffer food poisoning in Türkiye's Izmir
Region
- 14 October, 2026
- 00:04
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Eighty people have suffered food poisoning in Türkiye's Izmir Province.
According to Report, citing DHA, preliminary information indicates that employees who ate meals distributed to various businesses by a catering company later began experiencing nausea and vomiting.
Those affected were hospitalized at nearby medical facilities.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
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