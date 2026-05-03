Erdogan: Turkmens are key element of Türkiye-Iraq ties

Turkmens are a significant element of fraternal ties between Türkiye and Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with Ali al-Zaidi, who has been nominated for the position of prime minister of Iraq, Report informs.

The details of the phone conversation were shared on X social media account by the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Erdogan reportedly expressed to the other side his hope that a balanced and stable government would be formed in Iraq.

The Turkish president brought to Ali al-Zaidi's attention that his country attaches serious importance to cooperation with Iraq on a strategic and institutional basis and aims to further develop this in the new period.

Erdogan also stated that Türkiye is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iraq in many areas such as counter-terrorism, defense industry, energy, and transportation.

Al-Zaidi has been nominated for the position of prime minister in Iraq. The country's President, Nizar Amidi, is expected to entrust him with the task of forming a new government.