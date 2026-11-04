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Azerbaijan's associated gas production is projected to reach 16.3 billion cubic meters in 2027, up 239.2 million cubic meters, or 1.5%, from the 2026 forecast, Report informs, citing the 2027 budget package.

Diesel production is expected to rise by 115,400 metric tons, or 5%. An increase in turnover subject to value-added tax is also expected to generate additional tax liabilities, according to the document.

Azerbaijan's oil and gas fields produced 15.4109 billion cubic meters of associated gas in 2025. The country produced 11.67595 billion cubic meters in January–September 2026.