Azerbaijan and Algeria see significant potential for energy cooperation

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Azerbaijan and Algeria, as strategically important energy producers and suppliers, have significant potential to expand cooperation in oil and gas, petrochemicals and renewable energy, Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zakia Ighil said.

Report informs that the ambassador was speaking at an event marking November 1 - Revolution Day.

"We welcome this year's ratification of the memorandum of understanding on oil and gas cooperation. Our shared goal is to expand our ties beyond the energy sector. The establishment this year of a joint commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was an important step in this direction," she said.

Ighil noted that the commission's first meeting was scheduled to take place in Baku in the first half of 2027.

"I am confident that, drawing on our historic friendship and the complementary potential of our economies, Algeria and Azerbaijan will continue to develop a dynamic, diversified and mutually beneficial partnership," she added.

The ambassador also said bilateral ties had gained fresh momentum through political dialogue, interparliamentary exchanges, stronger cultural ties and effective cooperation within international and regional organizations.