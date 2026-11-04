Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Kamaladdin Heydarov: Azerbaijan recognized as a major international sports hub

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 20:58
    Kamaladdin Heydarov: Azerbaijan recognized as a major international sports hub

    Azerbaijan is recognized internationally as a major sports hub thanks to its successful hosting of global competitions, Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov said.

    Report informs that Heydarov was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships in Baku.

    The minister said President Ilham Aliyev's policies had transformed Azerbaijan into a sporting nation in a short period.

    "In recent years, the development of modern sports infrastructure meeting international standards, alongside strong support for various sports, has enabled our athletes to achieve outstanding results at world and European championships and the Olympic Games, raising our tricolor flag.

    "Azerbaijan is also recognized worldwide as a major sports hub through its successful hosting of prestigious global competitions. The upcoming contests will provide a shining example of fair competition and mutual respect.

    "They will also create important opportunities for participants to exchange experience and strengthen professional ties," Heydarov said.

    Kamaladdin Heydarov World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships
    Nazir: Azərbaycan qlobal idman yarışlarına ev sahibliyi etməklə dünyada idman mərkəzi kimi tanınır
    Кямаледдин Гейдаров: Азербайджан признан одним из международных центров спорта
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