Azerbaijan–Algeria joint commission to help boost bilateral trade

Stay up to date with the top news!

The newly established Azerbaijan–Algeria Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation will provide an important platform for increasing bilateral trade and implementing joint initiatives, Azerbaijani Parliament Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov said.

Report informs that Asgarov was speaking at an event marking November 1 - Algeria's Revolution Day.

He said Azerbaijan and Algeria cooperated successfully and supported each other within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

"Our interaction helps strengthen political ties and creates opportunities to expand cooperation in the economy, trade, business, energy and other areas. In this context, the establishment of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation is particularly significant," Asgarov said.

He also emphasized the importance of high-level contacts for developing bilateral relations, recalling President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Algeria in 2022.

"That visit opened a new chapter in relations between our countries and created opportunities to further strengthen political dialogue," he added.