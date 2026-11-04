Minister: Heydarov: Fire and rescue competitions strengthen international cooperation

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Competitions such as fire and rescue sport create additional opportunities to strengthen cooperation between countries, share best practices and develop professional interaction, Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov said.

Report informs that Heydarov was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships in Baku.

He said holding world championships for both men and women provided equal opportunities for athletes.

"Developing fire and rescue sport will promote healthy lifestyles, enhance the prestige of firefighting and rescue professions, and encourage younger generations to take an interest in sport and serving society.

"Sporting competitions of this level create additional opportunities to strengthen cooperation between countries, share best practices and develop professional interaction. I wish each of you confidence in your abilities, endurance, determination and successful results," Heydarov said.