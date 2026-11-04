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    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 21:11
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku

    Officials from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Venezuela and Barbados have visited an ASAN service center in Baku to learn about Azerbaijan's public service delivery model, Report informs.

    The visitors included Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Ayubkhon Sultonov and Deputy Justice Minister Numon Muhammadiyev; Talantbek Junushev, deputy head of the Kyrgyz Presidential Affairs Administration; Georgian Deputy Justice Minister Lana Morgoshia; Venezuelan Deputy Science and Technology Minister Bernabe Melendez; and Barbados's Minister of the Public Service and Human Resource Development Kay McConney.

    The officials are visiting Azerbaijan to attend the "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," scheduled for November 5–6 in Baku.

    They highlighted the summit's importance for improving public administration, ensuring access to public services and sharing international best practices.

    Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said the agency cooperated with more than 50 countries to export the ASAN service model as an intellectual product.

    The visitors were also informed that the UN regarded ASAN service as a leading model and promoted it across four continents.

    The Uzbek officials expressed satisfaction with the successful operation of service centers established in their country using the ASAN model. Discussions with the Kyrgyz delegation highlighted successful cooperation in sharing ASAN's experience.

    Talks with the Georgian delegation focused on cooperation in studying artificial intelligence solutions.

    The Venezuelan and Barbadian officials said introducing practices such as ASAN service in their countries could help improve public service quality and citizen satisfaction.

    The guests also learned about the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Bilim Baku center, Mobile ASAN service and the ABAD public legal entity.

    The summit's agenda includes innovation in public administration, public sector transformation and approaches to delivering innovative, integrated public services. Participants will learn about Azerbaijan's reforms and ASAN service, and discuss South–South, North–South and triangular cooperation.

    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku
    Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in Baku

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    Участники саммита ООН ознакомились с деятельностью ASAN Xidmət
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