Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in Yerevan

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will visit Armenia next week, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

Yilmaz will represent Türkiye at the 8th European Political Community (EPC) Summit, which will take place in Yerevan on May 4.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz's visit to Yerevan will be the first such high-level visit from Türkiye to Armenia.