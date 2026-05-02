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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Business
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 17:31
    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Islamic Development Bank Group (IDB) President Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al-Jasser will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on May 4-8, Report informs referring to the IDB.

    The visit will take place ahead of the IDB's annual meetings, scheduled for June 16-19 in Baku.

    The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the partnership with Azerbaijan and prepare for the annual meetings, themed "Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity."

    During the visit, Al-Jasser will meet with senior Azerbaijani officials. The program also includes visits to the Alat Free Economic Zone, the Aghdam Industrial Park, Karabakh University, and educational institutions in Fuzuli.

    "The visit aims to deepen the IDB's long-standing partnership with Azerbaijan," the bank emphasized.

    Azerbaijan has been a member of the IDB since 1992, with a 0.13% stake in the bank.

    Azerbaijan Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al-Jasser
    İslam İnkişaf Bankının prezidenti Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Президент ИБР посетит Азербайджан на следующей неделе

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