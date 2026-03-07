IDF says Lebanon airstrikes targeted rocket launchers, commanders from elite Radwan Force

A wave of Israeli airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon overnight targeted Hezbollah sites, the military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The IDF says that the strikes in several areas of southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley hit rocket launchers, caches of weapons and military sites.

The IDF does not comment on the updates of a helicopter landing operation in the Beqaa Valley area, apparently linked to attempts to recover the body of Ron Arad.

In a separate strike yesterday, the military says it struck several commanders in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, along with two buildings used by the unit, in the southern town of Majdal Selem.

The IDF says the Radwan commanders "had recently been working to advance and carry out various terror attack plans against IDF troops and Israeli civilians."