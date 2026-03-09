NATO intercepts Iranian ballistic munition entering Turkish airspace

A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on X, Report informs.

"Some debris from the munition fell onto vacant land in Gaziantep. There have been no casualties or injuries.

Türkiye places great importance on good neighborly relations and regional stability," reads the statement.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry "once again" emphasized that "all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. We also reiterate that it is in everyone's interest to heed Türkiye's warnings in this regard."