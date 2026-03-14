Protesters in Cuba attack Communist party office in rare riot over blackouts

Anti-government protesters attacked a Communist Party office in northern Cuba early on Saturday, a state-run newspaper reported, in a rare outburst of public dissent triggered ​by worsening blackouts that have been exacerbated by a US oil blockade, Report informs via Reuters.

A rally against power cuts and food shortages appeared to ‌begin peacefully in the city of Moron late on Friday then turned violent in the early hours of Saturday morning, Invasor newspaper said.

Videos on social media showed a large fire and people throwing rocks through the windows of a building as voices shouted "liberty" in the background.