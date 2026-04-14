Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Sharif, Carney agree to boost Pakistan-Canada trade ties

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 03:33
    Sharif, Carney agree to boost Pakistan-Canada trade ties

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he received a call from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, Report informs, citing the statement the Pakistani PM published on X..

    Sharif said in a statement that he thanked Carney for Canada's endorsement of Pakistan's efforts to help facilitate a ceasefire and talks between the United States and Iran.

    He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to advancing regional peace and stability, according to the statement.

    Sharif said the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in sectors including agriculture, clean energy, and mines and minerals.

    He added that he invited Carney to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.

    Shehbaz Sharif Mark Carney Pakistan
    Şahbaz Şərif Mark Karnini Pakistana dəvət edib
    Шахбаз Шариф пригласил Марка Карни в Пакистан

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