Northern Cyprus criticises UN force over 'buffer zone' remark

Northern Cyprus has said it considers unacceptable the description by the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus of the Chayhan plain as a "buffer zone."

According to a statement by the foreign ministry, cited by Report, referring to the Chayhan plain-located on Northern Cyprus territory and under its sovereignty-as a "buffer zone," and claims that its security forces had conducted unauthorised activities there, were unacceptable.

The ministry said the UN peacekeeping force, through its statement, had clearly demonstrated a departure from the principle of neutrality.

It added that such a stance, which it said targeted the Turkish Cypriot side with unfounded allegations, did not help enhance the organisation's credibility among Turkish Cypriots and accused it of adopting a biased and accusatory position when it came to the Turkish side of Cyprus.

The ministry also called on the United Nations to respect its mandate, noting that peacekeeping forces operated in the country within the framework of the goodwill of Northern Cyprus.

Earlier, the UN peacekeeping force said it had strengthened patrols after observing what it described as an unauthorised entry by Northern Cyprus security forces into a United Nations buffer zone.