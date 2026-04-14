Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Israel FM says Hezbollah main obstacle to ties with Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 19:28
    Israel FM says Hezbollah main obstacle to ties with Lebanon

    Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that the militant group Hezbollah was the main obstacle to relations between Israel and Lebanon, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    Speaking at a press conference in Washington ahead of talks between the two countries, he said that Israel sought peace and normalisation with Lebanon.

    Sa'ar said there were no serious disagreements between Israel and Lebanon and that Hezbollah was the problem, adding that the group also posed a challenge to Lebanon's sovereignty.

    He said the talks due later on Tuesday would be the first such contacts between Israel and Lebanon since 1993, adding that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would act as a mediator, with the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States also set to attend.

    Israel-Lebanon conflict Gideon Sa’ar Hezbollah
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