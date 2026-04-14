Israel FM says Hezbollah main obstacle to ties with Lebanon

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that the militant group Hezbollah was the main obstacle to relations between Israel and Lebanon, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington ahead of talks between the two countries, he said that Israel sought peace and normalisation with Lebanon.

Sa'ar said there were no serious disagreements between Israel and Lebanon and that Hezbollah was the problem, adding that the group also posed a challenge to Lebanon's sovereignty.

He said the talks due later on Tuesday would be the first such contacts between Israel and Lebanon since 1993, adding that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would act as a mediator, with the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States also set to attend.