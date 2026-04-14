Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    CBA: No expected impact on Azerbaijan's financial sector from Iran events

    Finance
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 18:05
    CBA: No expected impact on Azerbaijan's financial sector from Iran events

    The financial sector of Azerbaijan is not expected to be significantly affected by developments surrounding Iran, according to the CEO of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Shahin Mahmudzada, Report informs.

    He said trade and financial links with Iran remain limited.

    Mahmudzada noted that Azerbaijan's financial sector is not deeply integrated with Iran, and therefore, no major impact is expected at this stage. However, he added that the situation is being closely monitored and forecasts will be adjusted if necessary.

    Mahmudzada also said recent developments in the Middle East have pushed global oil prices higher, which could strengthen Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves and improve the balance of payments. At the same time, he warned that higher oil prices may accelerate inflation in some trading partner countries, potentially leading to imported inflation.

    He added that updated inflation forecasts will be published in May.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) financial sector US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Shahin Mahmudzada
    AMB: İranın ətrafında baş verənlərin maliyyə sektoruna təsiri gözlənilmir
    ЦБА: События вокруг Ирана не повлияют на финансовый сектор Азербайджана

    Latest News

    12:36

    Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22

    Foreign policy
    12:31

    Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production in Azerbaijan nearly sevenfold in 1Q2026

    Industry
    12:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platform

    Finance
    12:01

    Armands Krauze: Latvia ready to assist in restoration of forests in Karabakh - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    12:00
    Photo

    Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet Museum

    Cultural policy
    11:51

    Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologies

    Religion
    11:43

    Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulation

    Religion
    11:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations

    Domestic policy
    11:19

    Shusha to host 9th Azerbaijan–Latvia intergovernmental commission meeting

    Business
    All News Feed