Nakhchivan GDP exceeds 383.6M manats in 1Q26
Finance
- 14 April, 2026
- 19:45
Gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic totaled 383.6 million manats ($225.6 million) in the first quarter, the region's Cabinet of Ministers said, Report informs.
The cabinet said 257 million manats ($151.1 million) of GDP came from value added in services, 88.1 million manats ($51.8 million) from goods production, and 38.5 million manats ($22.6 million) from net taxes on products and imports.
Azerbaijan's overall GDP amounted to 29.7 billion manats ($17.5 billion) in January–March, down 0.3% compared with the same period a year earlier.
The country's oil and gas GDP fell by 1.2% year on year to 8.53 billion manats ($5.02 billion), while non-oil GDP rose by 0.2% to 21.17 billion manats ($12.45 billion).
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