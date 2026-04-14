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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Armenia, France and Lithuania officials discuss South Caucasus normalisation

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 23:25
    Armenia, France and Lithuania officials discuss South Caucasus normalisation

    Deputy foreign ministers of Armenia, France and Lithuania have discussed the normalisation process between Yerevan and Baku, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, French official Benjamin Haddad and Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Audra Plepyte took part in the talks.

    The sides also discussed bilateral agendas, including cooperation with the European Union and efforts to counter disinformation, as well as preparations for the upcoming European Political Community summit, officials said.

    France and Lithuania expressed readiness to support Armenia in organising the summit.

    Kostanyan, in the context of regional developments, referred to positive changes following the Washington agreements and touched on Armenia's normalisation processes with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

    Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization European Union Lithuania France
    Ermənistan, Fransa və Litva İrəvan-Bakı normallaşma prosesini müzakirə edib
    Армения, Франция и Литва обсудили процесс нормализации между Ереваном и Баку

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