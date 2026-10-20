Director general: Baku seismic assessment to be completed in February 2027

The seismic assessment of Baku, being carried out jointly with Japanese experts, is expected to be completed in February 2027, Gurban Yetirmishli, Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, said at a conference titled "Development of Seismological Science in Azerbaijan: From Forecasting to Academic Research", Report informs.

According to him, a database being created on areas where buildings are located will make it possible to obtain information about their geological and seismic characteristics.

"The project is being implemented at the request of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The work is scheduled to be completed in February," Yetirmishli said.